Red Wings recall Michigan native Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Carter Mazur from the Grand Rapids Griffins, and the Michigan native could make his NHL debut on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old forward has 15 points – eight goals and seven assists – in 20 games with the Griffins this season. Last year for Grand Rapids, he had 17 goals and 20 assists in 60 games.

Detroit selected Mazur in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He's from Jackson and played at the University of Denver for two seasons.

After a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, the Red Wings find themselves outside of a playoff spot and on a three-game losing streak.

They take on the Utah Hockey Club Thursday night, then face the Washington Capitals on Friday night.