(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings signed first-round draft pick Marco Kasper to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kasper, 18, was selected 8th overall in this year's draft and is participating in the team's development camp this week at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena.

He played the majority of last season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League where he had 11 points.