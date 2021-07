(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are sending a sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for center Mitchell Stephens.

The 24-year-old played in seven games last season for the Lightning and had one assist. He also added a goal in the playoffs.

In his career, he's played 45 games and had three goals and four assists.

Stephens was drafted by the Lightning in the second round in 2015.