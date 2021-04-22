Watch
Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi, Frans Nielsen ruled out for season

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates with center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:45:12-04

DETROIT — The Red Wings have eight games left in their season, and the lineup will look a lot different for the rest of the year.

Tyler Bertuzzi is out for the season. He hasn't played since January 30.

The 26-year-old has an upper body injury, and won't return to the ice this season, Jeff Blashill said on Thursday.

Blashill would not reveal Bertuzzi's injury.

Dylan Larkin, injured Tuesday against Dallas, is out for Thursday's game. He may miss more time, Blashill said.

Frans Nielsen will also miss the remainder of Detroit's games. He has a lower body injury.

