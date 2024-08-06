Watch Now
Report: Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley out indefinitely after tearing pec in practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will be out indefinitely after tearing his pectoral in practice, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moseley only appeared in one game for the Lions last season, with Dan Campbell confirming last October that he tore right his ACL in the Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. A year prior to that, Moseley tore his left ACL while playing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Moseley signed with the Niners as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In five seasons in San Francisco, Moseley started in 33 of the 46 games he played in, racking up 162 tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions and a touchdown in 2022.

The Lions are in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for joint practices with the New York Giants. Guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Terrion Arnold left yesterday's practice early, with Zeitler being evaluated for a shoulder injury and Arnold entering concussion protocol.

Lions coach Dan Campbell is slated to speak later this morning.

