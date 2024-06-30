Report: Pistons hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as next head coach

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as their next head coach, according to a reportfrom ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that Bickerstaff agreed to a five-year contract with the Pistons. Citing sources, James Edwards with The Athletic reported that four years of the deal are guaranteed.

Bickerstaff was most recently the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, coaching eleven games in the 2019-20 season and four full seasons after that. Bickerstaff was fired by the Cavaliers after leading them to the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Bickerstaff has a 255-290 record as a head coach in the regular season, and a 7-15 record in the playoffs. When the Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic earlier this spring, it was his first playoff series victory as a head coach. Before coaching with the Cavs, Bickerstaff had head coaching stints with the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies, and has served as an assistant coach with the Rockets, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets. He's been coaching in the NBA since the 2004-05 season.

This hire comes less than two weeks after the Pistons dismissed Monty Williams after one season at the helm, where he led the Pistons to a franchise-worst 14-68 record, which is both the most amount of losses and the least amount of wins in a single season in franchise history. He also coached the Pistons during their 28-game losing streak, a mark that tied for the longest in NBA history.

This is the first head coaching hire made by President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, who was introduced earlier this month.

The Pistons added two players in the 2024 NBA Draft: NBA G League Ignite forward Ron Holland in the first round (pick No. 5) and forward Bobbi Klintman (No. 37)who most recently played in the Australian National Basketball League.

Earlier this week, the Pistons also acquired Wendell Moorefrom the Minnesota Timberwolves via trade, and traded guard Quentin Grimesto the Dallas Mavericks for former Michigan standout Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks.