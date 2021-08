(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons are signing restricted free agent Saben Lee to a three-year deal, according to a report from ESPN.

During his rookie season in 2020-21, Lee appeared in 48 games (making seven starts), averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 16.3 minutes per game.

Lee scored a career-high 22 points in a 119-100 Pistons loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 11.

Originally drafted by the Utah Jazz, Lee came to Detroit along with Tony Bradley as part of a trade in November 2020.