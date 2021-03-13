Report: Pistons trade Mykhailiuk, pick to Thunder for Diallo

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons are trading forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mykhailiuk has appeared in 36 games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He joined the Pistons in February 2019 as part of the trade that sent Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Diallo averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32 games this season for Oklahoma City.

Detroit's 2027 second-round pick being sent to the Thunder is by way of the Houston Rockets, according to Wojnarowski.