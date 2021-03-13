Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Pistons trade Mykhailiuk, pick to Thunder for Diallo

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Svi Mykhailiuk plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Svi Mykhailiuk
Posted at 8:32 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 20:32:57-05

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons are trading forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mykhailiuk has appeared in 36 games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He joined the Pistons in February 2019 as part of the trade that sent Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Diallo averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32 games this season for Oklahoma City.

Detroit's 2027 second-round pick being sent to the Thunder is by way of the Houston Rockets, according to Wojnarowski.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!