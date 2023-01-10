Reports: NFL teams request interviews with Lions' Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn for head coaching jobs

(WXYZ) — NFL teams have reached out to the Detroit Lions requesting interviews with coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn for head coaching vacancies, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Houston Texans have requested an interview with Johnson. The Texans fired first-year head coach Lovie Smith Sunday, hours after their season-ending win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think a ton of Ben," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I think he’s – I’ve said it before, I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean he’s got it, and I would do anything I can to help him. That’s the bottom line. Of course, I don’t want to lose him, but I’m not going to hold him back either. I would help him any way I can help him."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Colts have requested interviews with both Johnson and Glenn. Indianapolis fired head coach Frank Reich in November, with Jeff Saturday serving as interim coach the remaining eight games.

"I thought he was going to be gone, and I was going to be happy as hell for him," Campbell said in May 2022 after Glenn interviewed for jobs elsewhere. "But the thought of losing him, I just had this feeling of like I was going to be walking around without any pants on. So, I would say not having A.G. – there is a comfort level. I think that pretty much says it all.”