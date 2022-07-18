Rocket Mortgage Classic exemptions include Thorbjornsen, Gotterup & Hammer

(WXYZ) — Rocket Mortgage Classic officials announced Monday that they will be giving sponsor's exemptions to Michael Thorbjornsen, Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer.

Thorbjornsen is an amateur, while Gotterup and Hammer recently turned professional.

It was expected that Canton's James Piot, who won the U.S. Amateur, would get a sponsor's exemption, but that changed after he signed with LIV Golf earlier this year.

The tournament has a history of giving sponsor's exemptions to players who would become some of the best in the world. Matthew Wolff got one in 2019, and others include Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala.

Hammer previously won a national championship with Texas and Gotterup won the Jack Nicklaus Award and was once the NCAA's top-ranked player. Thorbjornsen is one of the top-ranked amateurs in the world and finished fourth in the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.

The tournament week kicks off on July 26 at Detroit Golf Club, and Tuesday and Wednesday will be free to the public for Detroit Community Days. Tuesday also features the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, which includes Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Dylan Larkin and more.