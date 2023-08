(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic now has its dates set for 2024 as the PGA Tour released the 2024 schedule on Monday.

The tournament, which will once again take place at Detroit Golf Club, will be held on June 25 through June 30 next year.

The inaugural tournament took place around the same time period, ending at the end of June, before moving to the Fourth of July in 2020 and 2021.

Rickie Fowler took the top spot at this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.