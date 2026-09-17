Savannah Bananas bring sold-out Banana Ball show to Comerica Park this weekend

DETROIT, Mich. — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Detroit — and the demand says it all.

Nearly 200,000 fans entered a lottery for tickets to this weekend's sold-out stop at Comerica Park — enough to fill the stadium five times over. The Party Animals take on the Firefighters in a matchup with playoff implications.

Watch 7 Action News Detroit reporter Jeffrey Lindblom's story in the video below:

Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to sold-out Comerica Park

Jesse Cole, creator of Banana Ball, says only one venue has seen more demand than Detroit.

"To only have Wrigley have more demand… other than here in Detroit, in Michigan… it says a lot," Cole said.

Banana Ball is Cole's high-energy reimagining of classic baseball — built to eliminate the slow parts of the game and replace them with nonstop entertainment. Cole, a former player himself, created the Savannah Bananas just over five years ago. The league now has six teams.

"I believe we have some of the most talented athletes in the world," Cole said.

On the field, players run through the crowd, perform backflips, and throw the ball behind their backs. Bunting has been eliminated entirely. The experience has been compared to a musical meeting live theater — except the stage is a baseball diamond.

"We have a job and it's to have fun and spread fun to everyone who we interact with," Cole said.

Fans are more than spectators. They can catch a foul ball for an out — a play that has decided games — and can even challenge calls on the field.

"Boom, they can go challenge it," Cole said. "I believe the future of sports is being involved. Being a part of it."

Savannah Bananas fan Michael, who was outside of Comerica Park, says the appeal is clear.

"They look like athletes having fun, like they enjoy their job," Michael said. "I want to play too, because it looks fun."

Stephen B. Morton / AP The Savannah Bananas line up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos.

The entertainment starts five hours before game time, and Cole says there is not a single moment of dead air from the opening to the final out.

"Exhilarating, exciting… and if we do it right you'll be exhausted at the end of the show," Cole said.

This weekend's game at Comerica Park is sold out, but the Savannah Bananas have played at 75 stadiums across the nation this season — selling out both baseball and football venues along the way.

While Cole acknowledges the show has its scripted elements, he says the competition is real. This weekend's game determines a playoff spot, with possibilities to advance toward the Banana Bowl — a winner-takes-all championship.

"It is extremely competitive," Cole said. "It's all coming together here in Detroit."

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