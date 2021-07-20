See where the Red Wings will pick in the 2021 NHL Draft

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to have 11 picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, which takes place July 23-24.

The Red Wings sent one of their second round picks to the New York Islanders as part of the trade that brought Nick Leddy to Detroit.

Round 1 will take place Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2021 DRAFT PICKS:

Round 1: 6th pick, 23rd pick (from Washington)

Round 2: 38th pick, 48th pick (from NY Rangers)

Round 3: 70th pick, 94th pick (from Vegas)

Round 4: 102nd pick, 128th pick (from Tampa Bay)

Round 5: 134th pick, 138th pick (from Ottawa via Montreal)

Round 6: 166th pick