Sights and sounds from Tigers Opening Day pregame at Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers welcomed a full-capacity Opening Day crowd back to Comerica Park Friday for the first time since 2019.

TEAM INTRODUCTIONS

Miguel Cabrera received a loud ovation during player introductions, as did Spencer Torkelson, making his MLB debut.

TRIBUTE TO BARTEE

The Tigers paid tribute to late first base coach Kimera Bartee, who died in December at age 49. Members of Bartee's family were on the field during the tribute, including son Amari, who threw out a ceremonial first pitch. The team will wear "KB" uniform patches throughout the season.

TAKING THE STAGE

Grammy winner and Detroit native Jack White and his band performed an instrumental version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." White, a longtime Tigers fan, said Thursday he has high hopes for the 2022 season. The national anthem performance was followed by a military flyover.