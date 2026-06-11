Skubal set to return to Tigers rotation this weekend against Guardians, per A.J. Hinch

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After being on the injured list for the last month, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is set to make his return this weekend against the Cleveland Guardians, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said on 97.1 The Ticket.

Skubal has been out since the first week of May, undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.

Before the injury, Skubal posted a 2.70 earned run average over seven starts, giving up just 13 earned runs and six walks while striking out 45 batters.

Skubal has won the last two American League Cy Young awards, given to the best pitcher in the AL. He's the first pitcher to win the AL Cy Young in consecutive seasons since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000.

Tigers Public Relations has yet to announce the move as of Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m., but once it's announced, a corresponding move to the 26-man roster will have to be made to get Skubal off of the injured list.

Entering Thursday's game against the Twins, the Tigers have a 28-40 record, placing them 8.5 games out of the AL Central Division lead and 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Saturday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland is set to start at 4:10 p.m. EST.

Watch our previous coverage on Skubal

Tarik Skubal to undergo surgery for 'loose bodies' in his left elbow

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal talks ahead of Opening Day