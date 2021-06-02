Source: Pistons hiring former Michigan head coach John Beilein in senior advisor, player development role

DETROIT — John Beilein is heading back to the NBA, but he's staying close to home.

The Pistons are hiring the former Michigan head coach in a role as senior advisor and player development, a source confirms to WXYZ Detroit.

Beilein, 68, spent a lot of time around the Pistons this season. The hire should be announced soon.

After 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, Beilein left Michigan in 2019 to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers but he resigned after 54 games.

From 2007-19, Beilein became the school's winningest men's basketball coach with a 278-150 record. He led the Wolverines to a pair of national championship games.

Marc Stein of the New York Times was first to report the news.