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Speaking with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard at training camp

7 News Detroit Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen is speaking one-on-one with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard as training camp winds on at Allen Park.
One-on-one with Kelvin Sheppard
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ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — As training camp continues, the Detroit Lions are putting an emphasis on defense.

After giving up 23.4 points per game last season, the Lions are looking more motivated heading into the upcoming season.

Watch our full interview with Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard:

Full interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard

WXYZ sports anchor Tina Nguyen got the chance to talk to Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Watch the full interview above.

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