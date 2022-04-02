Spencer Torkekson makes Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday that Spencer Torkelson will be on the team's Opening Day roster when the team takes on the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

GM Al Avila made the announcement during spring training.

The 22-year-old first basement, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, will likely play first base for the team as Miguel Cabrera transitions over to designated hitter.

During 12 games in spring training, Torkelson is hitting .280 with four doubles and three RBIs.

During 40 games with Triple-A Toledo last year, Torkelson hit .238 with 11 home runs.