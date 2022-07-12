Tampa Bay Lightning hire Jeff Blashill as assistant coach

(WXYZ) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired former Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill to be an assistant coach.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday, and Blashill will join Jon Cooper's staff with assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler.

At the end of last season, Detroit decided not to renew Blashill's contract for head coach. He had served in that role for seven seasons with a 204-261-72 record.

Detroit hired Derek Lalonde to be the team's new head coach. He had spent four seasons as an assistant in Tampa Bay.