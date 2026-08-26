Tarik Skubal to start against the Tigers Friday when Dodgers visit Detroit

(WXYZ) — Tarik Skubal will make his return to the Comerica Park mound this week when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal will pitch on Friday night during game one of the three-game series. Detroit traded Skubal to the Dodgers on Aug. 1, and his last start in Detroit was on July 29.

The two-time American League Cy Young winner has started three games for the Dodgers. In 17 innings pitched, he has a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.

A few days after being traded, Skubal said he would "love to return" to Detroit.

Speaking to Pardon My Take on Friday, Skubal talked about how he was emotional leaving the Tigers' clubhouse after being traded, crying as he said goodbye.

"I'm crying in a clubhouse with a bunch of other grown men saying bye to people giving everyone a hug," he said.

Skubal said that the Tigers' season wasn't supposed to go the way it's gone so far, and that he thought the Tigers had a World Series team

"This is the team I'm going to win a world series and beat anybody. You know, doesn't matter what's going on," he said.

Skubal said that he hopes the Tigers are involved in negotiations in November once the playoffs are done, adding that he would "love to return."