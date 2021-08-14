Watch
Taylor North Little League wins LLWS Great Lakes regional championship

Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 18:46:16-04

(WXYZ) -- Taylor North LL, representing Michigan, beat Ohio representative Hamilton West Side LL 9-1 Saturday to capture the Little League World Series Great Lakes regional championship.

Under the 2021 Little League World Series format, which will feature all U.S.-based teams, both Michigan and Ohio had already earned spots in the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Michigan's LLWS opener will be Friday, August 20 (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) against Florida. The team will play under the "Great Lakes A" designation in Williamsport, while Ohio will be designated as "Great Lakes B."

