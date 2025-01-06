Tickets are available for the Lions' upcoming NFC Divisional Round game: Here's how to get them

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the second season in a row, the Detroit Lions will be hosting at least one playoff game at Ford Field.

After earning the 1-seed and winning the NFC North following last night's victory over the Vikings, the Lions don't play this week, as they have a bye week while the Wild Card round takes place this week.

WATCH OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE FOLLOWING THE VIKINGS WIN

Lions silence Vikings to clinch NFC North and No. 1 seed: postgame coverage

We won't know the date of the game or the Lions' opponent until this coming weekend, but there are still tickets available for the Divisional Round game for fans interested.

There is a limited number of tickets, and they will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. EST today. The tickets will be available for at this link.