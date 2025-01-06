Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tickets are available for the Lions' upcoming NFC Divisional Round game: Here's how to get them

Vikings Lions Football
Rey Del Rio/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to the medial following an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
Vikings Lions Football
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the second season in a row, the Detroit Lions will be hosting at least one playoff game at Ford Field.

After earning the 1-seed and winning the NFC North following last night's victory over the Vikings, the Lions don't play this week, as they have a bye week while the Wild Card round takes place this week.

WATCH OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE FOLLOWING THE VIKINGS WIN

Lions silence Vikings to clinch NFC North and No. 1 seed: postgame coverage

We won't know the date of the game or the Lions' opponent until this coming weekend, but there are still tickets available for the Divisional Round game for fans interested.

There is a limited number of tickets, and they will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. EST today. The tickets will be available for at this link.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!