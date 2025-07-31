Tigers acquire Guardians right-handed relief pitcher Paul Sewald

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Paul Sewald in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced on Thursday morning. To make room for Sewald on the 40-man roster, RHP Matt Manning was designated for assignment.

In his age-35 season, Sewald has appeared in 18 games, throwing 15.1 innings and posting 18 strikeouts, a 4.70 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. Sewald last pitched on July 11, and was placed on the injured list July 15 due to a right shoulder strain.

In parts of nine seasons pitching for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Guardians, Sewald boasts a 4.11 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 86 saves. He posted the most saves of his career in 2023 (34), ending the season closing games for the Diamondbacks on their surprise run to the World Series.

Among relievers with at least 250 appearances since the start of 2021, Sewald ranks fourth in on-base percentage (.262), fifth in WHIP (1.02), sixth in batting average against (.191) and seventh in strikeout percentage (32.3%).

Sewald is the third pitcher the Tigers have acquired at the deadline, joining starting RHP Chris Paddack — who picked up his first Tigers win on Wednesday to complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks — and reliever Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves The Tigers have until 6 p.m. today to make any additional trades.