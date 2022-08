Tigers announce 2023 schedule, including April 6 home opener vs. Boston

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced their 2023 season schedule on Wednesday, including the April 6 home opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit opens the season March 30 at Tampa Bay, playing three-game series against the Rays and Houston Astros before returning to Comerica Park.

The 2023 MLB schedule will include each team playing all of the other 29 teams during the course of the season.

National League teams visiting Comerica Park in 2023 include the Chicago Cubs (August 21-23), New York Mets (May 2-4), Atlanta Braves (June 12-14), and San Diego Padres (July 21-23).

Schedule is subject to change. All times are Eastern and road game times will be announced at a later date.

March/April 2023

March 30 @ TB

April 1 @ TB

April 2 @ TB

April 3 @ HOU

April 4 @ HOU

April 5 @ HOU

April 6 vs. BOS - 1:10 p.m.

April 8 vs. BOS - 1:10 p.m.

April 9 vs. BOS - 1:10 p.m.

April 11 @ TOR

April 12 @ TOR

April 13 @ TOR

April 14 vs. SF - 6:40 p.m.

April 15 vs. SF - 1:10 p.m.

April 16 vs. SF - 1:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. CLE - 6:40 p.m.

April 18 vs. CLE - 6:40 p.m.

April 19 vs. CLE - 1:10 p.m.

April 21 @ BAL

April 22 @ BAL

April 23 @ BAL

April 24 @ MIL

April 25 @ MIL

April 26 @ MIL

April 27 vs. BAL - 6:40 p.m.

April 28 vs. BAL - 6:40 p.m.

April 29 vs. BAL - 1:10 p.m.

April 30 vs. BAL - 1:10 p.m.

May 2023

May 2 vs. NYM - 6:40 p.m.

May 3 vs. NYM - 6:40 p.m.

May 4 vs. NYM - 1:10 p.m.

May 5 @ STL

May 6 @ STL

May 7 @ STL

May 8 @ CLE

May 9 @ CLE

May 10 @ CLE

May 12 vs. SEA - 7:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. SEA - 1:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. SEA - 1:40 p.m.

May 16 vs. PIT - 7:10 p.m.

May 17 vs. PIT - 1:10 p.m.

May 19 @ WSH

May 20 @ WSH

May 21 @ WSH

May 22 @ KC

May 23 @ KC

May 24 @ KC

May 25 vs. CWS - 7:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. CWS - 7:10 p.m.

May 27 vs. CWS - 1:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. CWS - 1:40 p.m.

May 29 vs. TEX - 1:10 p.m.

May 30 vs. TEX - 7:10 p.m.

May 31 vs. TEX - 1:10 p.m.

June 2023

June 2 @ CWS

June 3 @ CWS

June 4 @ CWS

June 5 @ PHI

June 6 @ PHI

June 7 @ PHI

June 9 vs. ARI - 7:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. ARI - 1:10 p.m.

June 11 vs. ARI - 1:40 p.m.

June 12 vs. ATL - 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. ATL - 7:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. ATL - 1:10 p.m.

June 15 @ MIN

June 16 @ MIN

June 17 @ MIN

June 18 @ MIN

June 19 vs. KC - 7:10 p.m.

June 20 vs. KC - 7:10 p.m.

June 21 vs. KC - 1:10 p.m.

June 23 vs. MIN - 7:10 p.m.

June 24 vs. MIN - 4:10 p.m.

June 25 vs. MIN - 1:40 p.m.

June 26 @ TEX

June 27 @ TEX

June 28 @ TEX

June 29 @ TEX

June 30 @ COL

July 2023

July 1 @ COL

July 2 @ COL

July 4 vs. OAK - 7:10 p.m.

July 5 vs. OAK - 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. OAK - 1:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. TOR - 7:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. TOR - 1:10 p.m.

July 9 vs. TOR - 1:40 p.m.

July 14 @ SEA

July 15 @ SEA

July 16 @ SEA

July 17 @ KC

July 18 @ KC

July 19 @ KC

July 20 @ KC

July 21 vs. SD - 7:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. SD - 6:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. SD - 1:40 p.m.

July 25 vs. LAA - 7:10 p.m.

July 26 vs. LAA - 7:10 p.m.

July 27 vs. LAA - 1:10 p.m.

July 28 @ MIA

July 29 @ MIA

July 30 @ MIA

August 2023

August 1 @ PIT

August 2 @ PIT

August 4 vs. TB - 7:10 p.m.

August 5 vs. TB - 6:10 p.m.

August 6 vs. TB - 1:40 p.m.

August 7 vs. MIN - 7:10 p.m.

August 8 vs. MIN - 7:10 p.m.

August 9 vs. MIN - 7:10 p.m.

August 10 vs. MIN - 1:10 p.m.

August 11 @ BOS

August 12 @ BOS

August 13 @ BOS

August 15 @ MIN

August 16 @ MIN

August 17 @ CLE

August 18 @ CLE

August 19 @ CLE

August 20 @ CLE

August 21 vs. CHC - 7:10 p.m.

August 22 vs. CHC - 7:10 p.m.

August 23 vs. CHC - 1:10 p.m.

August 25 vs. HOU - 7:10 p.m.

August 26 vs. HOU - 6:10 p.m.

August 27 vs. HOU - 1:40 p.m.

August 28 vs. NYY - 7:10 p.m.

August 29 vs. NYY - 7:10 p.m.

August 30 vs. NYY - 7:10 p.m.

August 31 vs. NYY - 1:10 p.m.

September/October 2023

September 1 @ CWS

September 2 @ CWS

September 3 @ CWS

September 5 @ NYY

September 6 @ NYY

September 7 @ NYY

September 8 vs. CWS - 6:40 p.m.

September 9 vs. CWS - 6:10 p.m.

September 10 vs. CWS - 1:10 p.m.

September 12 vs. CIN - 6:40 p.m.

September 13 vs. CIN - 6:40 p.m.

September 14 vs. CIN - 1:10 p.m.

September 15 @ LAA

September 16 @ LAA

September 17 @ LAA

September 18 @ LAD

September 19 @ LAD

September 20 @ LAD

September 21 @ OAK

September 22 @ OAK

September 23 @ OAK

September 24 @ OAK

September 26 vs. KC - 6:40 p.m.

September 27 vs. KC - 6:40 p.m.

September 28 vs. KC - 1:10 p.m.

September 29 vs. CLE - 6:40 p.m.

September 30 vs. CLE - 1:10 p.m.

October 1 vs. CLE - 3:10 p.m.