Tigers calling up top prospect OF Max Clark, per reports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WXYZ) — The Tigers are calling up top prospect Max Clark, who will join the big league club for the nine-game west coast road trip, according to Emily Waldon with Baseball America and Mark Feinsand with MLB.com.

Clark, an outfielder, was drafted third overall by the Tigers in 2023, joining the organization straight out of high school in Franklin, Indiana. MLB.com rates him as the 13th-best prospect in all of baseball.

Clark played with the Tigers in spring training earlier this year before being assigned to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. Playing center field in Toledo, Clark has amassed 100 hits over 362 plate appearances, racking up a .276 batting average, an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .434, good for an OPS (on base + slugging) of .802. Clark leads the Mud Hens in runs scored (65) and stolen bases (21).

Clark is not on the Tigers 40-man roster, meaning the Tigers will have to make a corresponding move to make space for him.

As of Thursday, July 30, the Tigers have a 51-58 record, placing them 4.5 games back of the American League Central division lead, and 6 games out of the Wild Card. The Tigers are off today before playing a trio of three games series against the Athletics, the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants.