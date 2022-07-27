Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tigers force extra innings, but Jorge Alfaro helps Padres win in 10th

Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado Padres Tigers Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Duane Burleson/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates with Manny Machado after scoring on a single by Jorge Alfaro during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Detroit. The Padres defeated the Tigers 6-4. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado Padres Tigers Baseball
Posted at 11:22 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 23:22:52-04

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.

Cronenworth was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and Machado reached on shortstop Javier Báez’s throwing error.

Detroit got one back on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI double in the bottom half. But Nick Martinez retired Willi Castro on a fly ball to center, earning his fourth save.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!