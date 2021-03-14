Menu

Tigers get solid start from Spencer Turnbull in win over Orioles

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 17:33:47-04

(WXYZ) -- Spencer Turnbull struck out four batters in four innings of work Sunday as the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

In addition to the four strikeouts, Turnbull gave up a run on three hits and walked two batters.

"Felt pretty good," Turnbull said. "Couple quick innings, normal inning in the third and a little rough fourth inning, but overall felt it was a positive outing."

Turnbull got some defensive help from outfielder Victor Reyes, who made a diving catch in the second inning, and Robbie Grossman, who threw out a Baltimore runner at home plate in the third inning.

Zack Short and Akil Baddoo homered for Detroit in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT: Detroit hosts Toronto on Monday.

