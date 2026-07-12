Tigers pick Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey, select four players on Day 1 of 2026 MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WXYZ) — With the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected right-handed Coastal Carolina pitcher Cameron Flukey.

Appearing in 44 games and starting 34 across three seasons with the Chanticleers, Flukey posted an earned run average of 4.08, giving up 150 hits and 60 walks in 180.2 innings pitched and racking up 232 strikeouts. As a sophomore last season, Flukey helped lead Coastal Carolina to a College World Series appearance, earning a first team All-American nod and posting a 7-2 record with a 3.09 ERA. He was out for two months this past season after suffering a stress fracture in his ribs.

The Tigers made three more selections on Day 1 of the draft:



Shortstop Tyson LeBlanc, University of Kansas (Round 2, pick 61)

RHP Evan Dempsey, Florida Gulf Coast (Comp Round B, pick 69)

Shortstop Dominic Pellegrin, Holy Cross High School in Louisiana (Round 4, pick 125)

The draft continues this morning (Rounds 5-20) at 11:30 a.m. on MLBTV