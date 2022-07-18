Tigers select SS Peyton Graham of Oklahoma at No. 51 in the 2022 MLB Draft

With the 51st pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Tigers select short stop Peyton Graham of Oklahoma.

With the 51st pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers select SS Peyton Graham of Oklahoma. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 18, 2022

Graham was instrumental in the Sooners post season success and their appearance in the College World Series final. Graham, 21, is a right hander at 6-foot-3. In 67 games with Oklahoma, he averaged .335 at bat with a .417 on-base percentage.

With the 51st pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, the Tigers select SS Peyton Graham from the University of Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/BbEwyExzei — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 18, 2022

Graham was the Tigers second pick of the 2022 MLB draft, after they selected Jace Jung of Texas Tech.