Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tigers select SS Peyton Graham of Oklahoma at No. 51 in the 2022 MLB Draft

Peyton Graham
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gary McCullough/AP
Oklahoma infielder Peyton Graham (20) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Liberty on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Peyton Graham
Posted at 11:51 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 23:51:38-04

With the 51st pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Tigers select short stop Peyton Graham of Oklahoma.

Graham was instrumental in the Sooners post season success and their appearance in the College World Series final. Graham, 21, is a right hander at 6-foot-3. In 67 games with Oklahoma, he averaged .335 at bat with a .417 on-base percentage.

Graham was the Tigers second pick of the 2022 MLB draft, after they selected Jace Jung of Texas Tech.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!