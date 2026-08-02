Tigers trade 2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to Dodgers for trio of prospects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, The Detroit Tigers have traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Through 15 starts this season, the left-hander has posted an Earned Run Average of 2.79, racking up 116 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched and posting a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.910. Skubal posted a FanGraphs WAR (Wins Above Replacement) of 2.6, behind only Casey Mize (2.9) among 2026 Tigers pitchers. Skubal missed a month of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.

In his last start, Skubal pitched 6.2 innings, striking out six batters and giving up three earned runs on four hits. He received two standing ovations from the Comerica Park; one after striking out Taylor Ward in the first inning for his 1000th career strikeout and one when he was taken out in the seventh inning.

Skubal won a landmark salary arbitration hearing this off-season against the Tigers, being awarded a $32 million salary, the highest mark in arbitration history, surpassing Juan Soto's $31 million in 2024. He is set to become a free agent following this season.

Skubal has won the last two American League Cy Young awards, given to the best pitcher in the AL. He's the first pitcher to win the AL Cy Young in consecutive seasons since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000. He also was named an All Star in 2024 and 2025. In six playoff appearances, Skubal has posted a 2.04 ERA and 56 strikeouts.

Hailing from Seattle University, Skubal was drated by the Tigers in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Making his major league debut in 2020, Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last few seasons, posting a career ERA of 3.05 through 148 starts, racking up 300 more strikeouts (987) than hits (680).

As of Friday, July 31, the Tigers have a 52-58 record, placing them 6 games back from leading the American League Central and three games back from a Wild Card spot. The Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball since June 1 (26-16, third-best record in baseball), but put themselves in a big hole after posting a 6-22 record in the month of May.

The trade deadline is 6 p.m. EST on Monday, August 3.

Watch our previous coverage on Skubal

Tarik Skubal to undergo surgery for 'loose bodies' in his left elbow

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal talks ahead of Opening Day