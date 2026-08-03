Tigers trade right-handed starter Casey Mize, infielder Gage Workman to Padres, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In one of the last deals made before the 6 p.m. EST trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers have dealt starting pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, according to reports from The New York Post and The Athletic.

Per Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic, the Tigers are dealing Mize and infielder Gage Workman to the Padres for a pair of left-handed pitchers: Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf.

In 16 starts this season, Mize has a 4-6 record, boasting an Earned Run Average of 2.70, throwing 86 2/3 innings and giving up 67 hits while striking out 85 batters. In Wins Above Replacement on FanGraphs, a statistic that measures the value of every player to compare players across positions, Mize has a war of 2.9, tied for third on the team. Mize was set to hit free agency after signing a one-year, $6,150,000 deal ahead of the 2026 season.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Tigers in 2018 MLB Draft, Mize made his debut for the Tigers on August 19, 2020. Since then, he has made 103 starts for the Tigers over parts of six seasons, missing the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Mize was named to his first All-Star team last season, one of six players to represent Detroit.

Workman appeared in 16 games for the Tigers this season, posting a .158 batting average and a .553 OPS in 38 plate appearances. The third basemen has appeared in 82 games with the AAA Toledo Mud Hens, hitting 11 home runs and posting batting splits of .305/.366/.502.

Mayfield was ranked No. 2 in the Padres system at the time of the trade. Playing with the high-A Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Mayfield has posted a 3.54 ERA, starting in 15 games. He boasts a 3-1 record, throwing 62 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. The 21-year-old is projected to make the majors by 2028, per MLB.com.

Wolf is not ranked in the Padres' top 30, per MLB.com's prospect rankings. Wolf, 27, has a 7.05 ERA, startig 17 and recording 90 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched with the AAA El Pase Chihuahuas. He did appear in one game for the Padres in 2023, throwing 5 innings and giving up six hits and three earned runs.

This deal comes after the Tigers reportedly dealt away two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers for OF Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith. He's not the first Tigers player to be traded this season, with Detroit dealing OF Jahmai Jones to the Boston Red Sox for light-handed pitcher Jojo Ingrassia and catcher Jake Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Zane Barnhart.

Watch our previous interviews with Mize

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize thankful for All-Star Game nod after 'long journey'

Casey Mize 'living in the moment' after Detroit Tiger clinch playoffs spot