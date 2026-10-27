Tom Izzo opens up: Michigan State, his legacy & chasing another Final Four

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits down with 7 News Detroit Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen to discuss the expectations that come with leading one of college basketball’s premier programs, how his definition of success has evolved, and what continues to drive him entering his 32nd season in East Lansing.

Izzo also reflects on the Spartans’ goals for the upcoming season, the growth of point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., what it will take for Michigan State to make another deep NCAA Tournament run with the Final Four in Detroit, and even his friendship with Nick Saban.

Watch the full one-on-one interview in the video below