Top-ranked Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle headlines 2026 Opening Day Roster

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Included in the roster is top Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle, who is the second-highest-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball. The 21-year-old infielder signed with the Tigers out of high school three years ago and spent last season with the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Erie SeaWolves.

Below is the Opening Day roster, based on social media posts from the Tigers PR staff:

Catchers



Dillon Dingler

Jake Rogers

Infielders



Colt Keith

Kevin McGonigle

Zach McKinstry

Spencer Torkelson

Gleyber Torres

Outfielders



Javier Baez

Kerry Carpenter

Riley Greene

Jahmai Jones

Parker Meadows

Matt Vierling

Pitchers



Drew Anderson

Emmanuel De Jesus

Kyle Finnegan

Jack Flaherty

Tyler Holton

Brant Hurter

Kenley Jansen

Casey Mize

Connor Seabold

Tarik Skubal

Framber Valdez

Justin Verlander

Will Vest

The Tigers open the season tomorrow against the San Diego Padres. First pitch for that game, which will air on MLB.TV and the Detroit Sports Network, is set for 4:10 p.m. EST.