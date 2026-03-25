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Top-ranked Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle headlines 2026 Opening Day Roster

Tigers Rays Spring Baseball
Gerald Herbert/AP
Detroit Tigers Matt Vierling (8) is greeted by Kevin McGonigle after the two scored on a 2-run RBI in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tigers Rays Spring Baseball
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Included in the roster is top Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle, who is the second-highest-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball. The 21-year-old infielder signed with the Tigers out of high school three years ago and spent last season with the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Erie SeaWolves.

Below is the Opening Day roster, based on social media posts from the Tigers PR staff:

Catchers

  • Dillon Dingler
  • Jake Rogers

Infielders

  • Colt Keith
  • Kevin McGonigle
  • Zach McKinstry
  • Spencer Torkelson
  • Gleyber Torres

Outfielders

  • Javier Baez
  • Kerry Carpenter
  • Riley Greene
  • Jahmai Jones
  • Parker Meadows
  • Matt Vierling

Pitchers

  • Drew Anderson
  • Emmanuel De Jesus
  • Kyle Finnegan
  • Jack Flaherty
  • Tyler Holton
  • Brant Hurter
  • Kenley Jansen
  • Casey Mize
  • Connor Seabold
  • Tarik Skubal
  • Framber Valdez
  • Justin Verlander
  • Will Vest

The Tigers open the season tomorrow against the San Diego Padres. First pitch for that game, which will air on MLB.TV and the Detroit Sports Network, is set for 4:10 p.m. EST.

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