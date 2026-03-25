Top-ranked Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle headlines 2026 Opening Day Roster

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the 2026 MLB season.
Included in the roster is top Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle, who is the second-highest-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball. The 21-year-old infielder signed with the Tigers out of high school three years ago and spent last season with the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Erie SeaWolves.
Below is the Opening Day roster, based on social media posts from the Tigers PR staff:
Catchers
- Dillon Dingler
- Jake Rogers
Infielders
- Colt Keith
- Kevin McGonigle
- Zach McKinstry
- Spencer Torkelson
- Gleyber Torres
Outfielders
- Javier Baez
- Kerry Carpenter
- Riley Greene
- Jahmai Jones
- Parker Meadows
- Matt Vierling
Pitchers
- Drew Anderson
- Emmanuel De Jesus
- Kyle Finnegan
- Jack Flaherty
- Tyler Holton
- Brant Hurter
- Kenley Jansen
- Casey Mize
- Connor Seabold
- Tarik Skubal
- Framber Valdez
- Justin Verlander
- Will Vest
The Tigers open the season tomorrow against the San Diego Padres. First pitch for that game, which will air on MLB.TV and the Detroit Sports Network, is set for 4:10 p.m. EST.