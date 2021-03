NFL team owners at a virtual meeting on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.

Detroit 2021 opponents

(Dates to be determined)

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, San Francisco.

Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle.