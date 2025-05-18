Utica baseball coach retiring after 50 years on the job

Doing any one job for 50 years is a long time but for Utica High School baseball coach Dick Schoenberg, it’s the sport he grew up loving, and now after a lifetime of memories and lessons, he says it’s time to hang it up.

“I was 8 years old, went to the ballgame and the Red Sox were there and Ted Williams was a member of the Red Sox and I thought this guy is so great, I’m going to play that sport and I’m going to be just like Ted Williams,” said Schoenberg.

Just like his love of baseball happened by circumstance, going to the ballpark and seeing one of the greatest players ever, so did his coaching career.

“I was first married and lived in royal oak, went to a church I went to. Had a softball team and they said we don’t have anyone that’s the manager. You’re the new guy, you’re the manager,” said Schoenberg.

Fast forward five decades and dick has seen and done just about everything the sport has to offer, but all the accomplishments won’t compare to the impact he’s had on people's lives.

“He’s been coaching 50 years, that’s like 50 years of kids, 50 years of parents…just someone that you can talk to and they’ve probably been in that situation before. It’s been super invaluable. It’s nice to show these guys that someone that’s 90 has a lot to offer” said Head Coach Mark Moehlig.

“It’s not about winning or losing it’s about being a participant and making something of yourself after you get out of here,” added Schoenberg.

And just like an great athlete or coach, it’s always hard to say goodbye, so is this really it for dick?

“In voice I’m sure, in history probably not," he said.

“Everyone keeps saying miss this isn’t for sure here. He said he was done at 80 then at 85 and now he’s saying he’s done at 90, but we’re shooting for 100 here,” said Moehlig.

“I had a heart attack about 15 years ago and I think the thing that’s allowed me to live this long is that god has really been gracious to me, being around young kids…and that’s kept me going. It’s really about the young guys, the kids out here and hopefully they can see in Mark and the rest of the coaches what life is about and they’ll turn out to be like that. That’s my goal," said Schoenberg.