Former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took the ice in Montreal on Monday and spoke to media, one day after he was traded to the Canadiens.

Larkin, appearing in a Canadiens sweatshirt with the No. 89 on his shoulder, was asked about what it feels like to be part of the Canadiens and about the situation in Detroit.

You can watch the press conference in the video below, courtesy RDS.

Dylan Larkin speaks to media after joining Montreal Canadiens

Q: As you know, probably, there's not many U.S. born player who wants to be traded to a Canadian team. Why was it a good fit for you?

A: ""Well, I think just, first I would like to say I'm honored to be here and you know, thank you all for being here this morning, and you know, thanks to the Montreal Canadiens for for believing in me. I'm so excited and honored to be here. You know the process wasn't easy, but the outcome being here today with you guys and on this team, you know, that's my answer. Is this team is an unbelievable group, you know, a group that's building towards something special, and, you know, being able to work with Marty St. Louis. I have a lot of respect for him as a player and , you know, what he's doing as a coach, what he's building is, is pretty cool. So I'm excited to be a part of this team that's my why."

Q: What do you want to say right now about your entire situation in Detroit?, A lot has been said about your character from a lot of people who don't really know you. So just what can you tell us about how you've processed everything and what it means now to be here.

A: "Um, you know, I think there, there, there's a lot there, but, you know, just, you know, I'm so happy to be here and I think there will be a time where I get into that and, you know, I'm a kid from Michigan. I grew up there, grew up playing hockey there, and, you know I think tonight will probably be my first home game outside of Michigan, which is, it, it was a great story and, and I'm so proud of that and I'm proud of my time in Detroit and, you know, I can't thank the organization enough. It, uh, maybe didn't end the way anyone thought it would, but I'm here now and I'm excited to be a Montreal Canadien, you know, be a part of what's going on here."

See video of Larkin practicing in the video below, courtesy RDS