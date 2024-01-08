VIDEO: Go in the Lions locker room after Detroit finishes regular season with win

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon to improve to 12-5 on the season. They return to Ford Field next weekto take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is reaction from players inside the locker room after the game, courtesy of WXYZ's Jeanna Trotman and Brandon Speagle.

Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Who plays with more of a chip than Amon-Ra St. Brown? He said that he was "hot" about his pro bowl snub. He also alluded to those preseason goals we hear about.



"I don't know how many 1,500 yard receivers w/ 10 TDs didn't make a pro bowl? I guess I got to look that up and see." pic.twitter.com/0ojHBM4Ert — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 8, 2024

Amon-Ra St. Brown explains the TD here: they planned for that ball to go to Josh Reynolds, but he was wide open so they adjusted and here's what happened. pic.twitter.com/WqQnOZnrSb — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 8, 2024

Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked about taking a knee to his ribs: https://t.co/AdjC7cqoo7 pic.twitter.com/lnyt8ChAC3 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 8, 2024

Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

Asked Aidan Hutchinson about the criticism of not sitting starters ahead of the playoffs. He said it was huge to close the season in the way they did.



"We are full go. And I respect that about us. I respect that about Dan." pic.twitter.com/brJu14KbhX — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 8, 2024

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

"We have two more banners to hang." CJ Gardner-Johnson had the game-sealing INT in his first game back. @CGJXXIII said making play, playing with intensity, and bringing energy is one thing, but there's a difference to be out there playing for your teammates. pic.twitter.com/EP9oGPRMnc — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 8, 2024