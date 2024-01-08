Watch Now
Sports

Actions

VIDEO: Go in the Lions locker room after Detroit finishes regular season with win

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 22:27:50-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon to improve to 12-5 on the season. They return to Ford Field next weekto take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is reaction from players inside the locker room after the game, courtesy of WXYZ's Jeanna Trotman and Brandon Speagle.

Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Championship coverage from Houston!