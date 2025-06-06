VIDEO: Hole-by-hole renderings of Detroit Golf Club's North Course restoration

(WXYZ) — We're getting a better look at the restoration plan for Detroit Golf Club's North Course, which is set to begin following the 2025 Rocket Classic.

Golf Architect Tyler Rae plotted out the $16 million restoration, which, according to renderings, will include tree removal and focus on many parts of the original design from legendary golf architect Donald Ross.

See the side-by-side video of the renderings on the left and current course drone video on the right in the video below

Side-by-side video shows planned changes for Detroit Golf Club's North Course

Detroit Golf Club's two courses were designed by Ross in 1916. A report from 2024 said that Rae will also use Ross' detailed 1914 plan for the course, early aerial photographs and historic ground-level photography.

The hole-by-hole flyover showing the renderings for the design also show many changes, including removing and adding different bunkers, and taking out the pond that sits in front of the par-5 14th green.

The Rocket Classic uses 17 of the 18 holes on the North Course. The tournament uses the South Course's first hole as its third hole. It also moves around the routing of the first nine holes, using the North Course's 8th hole as the first hole, which was the original first hole at Detroit Golf Club.

See the rendering flyover in the video below

Flyover renderings of Detroit Golf Club North Course renovation

After the changes, the Rocket Classic tournament course will be lengthened by 200 yards, including some major changes to yardage on holes.

The club also brought on Bruce Pruitt to be the chief operating officer and GM at Detroit Golf Club. Pruitt held the same role at Diablo Country Club in California and managed a restoration there. He will also oversee the restoration at DGC.

“As this is my first year at DGC, it has been inspiring to see the entire team mobilize and get ready for this annual tradition,” Pruitt said in a statement. We have much to look forward to – for this year’s Rocket Classic and beyond – as we work to improve our course to enhance our member golfing experience.”

Below is the current yardage and the changed yardage after the restoration.

Hole 1 - Par 4

Current - 397 yards

Restoration - 424 yards

Hole 2 - Par 4

Current - 453 yards

Restoration - 475 yards

Hole 3 - Par 4

Current - 393 yards

Restoration - 407 yards

Hole 4 - Par 5

Current - 635 yards

Restoration - 635 yards

Hole 5 - Par 3

Current - 167 yards

Restoration - 167 yards

Hole 6 - Par 4

Current - 461 yards

Restoration - 461 yards

Hole 7 - Par 5

Current - 552 yards

Restoration - 552 yards

Hole 8 - Par 4

Current - 372 yards

Restoration - 382 yards

Hole 9 - Par 3

Current - 207 yards

Restoration - 214 yards

Hole 10 - Par 4

Current - 425 yards

Restoration - 425 yards

Hole 11 - Par 3

Current - 233 yards

Restoration - 261 yards

Hole 12 - Par 4

Current - 489 yards

Restoration - 459 yards

Hole 13 - Par 4

Current - 393 yards

Restoration - 331 yards

Hole 14 - Par 5

Current - 555 yards

Restoration - 640 yards

Hole 15 - Par 3

Current - 160 yards

Restoration - 156 yards

Hole 16 - Par 4

Current - 446 yards

Restoration - 455 yards

Hole 17 - Par 5

Current - 577 yards

Restoration - 636 yards

Hole 18 - Par 4

Current - 455 yards

Restoration - 490 yards

Total - Par 72

Current - 7,370 yards

Restoration - 7,570