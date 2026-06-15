VIDEO: See every hole of the Rocket Classic course following massive restoration

(WXYZ) — We're getting our first look at the restoration of Detroit Golf Club's North Course, which will host the final Rocket Classic later this summer.

Golf Architect Tyler Rae plotted out the $16 million restoration,included tree removal, major bunker changes and focused on many parts of the original design from legendary golf architect Donald Ross. It also included the removal of the pond on the par-5 14th hole.

See the hole-by-hole flyover in the video below

See every hole on the all-new restored 2026 Rocket Classic course

Detroit Golf Club's two courses were designed by Ross in 1916. A report from 2024 said that Rae will also use Ross' detailed 1914 plan for the course, early aerial photographs and historic ground-level photography.

The hole-by-hole flyover showing the renderings for the design also show many changes, including removing and adding different bunkers, and taking out the pond that sits in front of the par-5 14th green.

The Rocket Classic uses 17 of the 18 holes on the North Course. The tournament uses the South Course's first hole as its third hole. It also moves around the routing of the first nine holes, using the North Course's 8th hole as the first hole, which was the original first hole at Detroit Golf Club.

You can read a hole-by-hole breakdown from the Detroit Golf Club restorative master plan on the club's website.