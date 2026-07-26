Videos: See every hole of the 2026 Rocket Classic course after massive restoration

(WXYZ) — When golfers take to the course this week for the 2026 Rocket Classic, they'll see an all-new Detroit Golf Club North Course.

After the 2025 Rocket Classic finished, Golf Architect Tyler Rae and a team set out on a $16 million restoration of the North Course. A report from 2024 said that Rae will also use Ross' detailed 1914 plan for the course, early aerial photographs and historic ground-level photography

The restoration also included the removal of the pond on the par-5 14th hole. With the restoration, the course also goes from a par-72 to a par-70, with the 7th and 17th holes playing as par 4s.

Check out every hole of the restored course in the videos below.

Hole 1 - Par 4 - 402 yards

Rocket Classic hole 1 2026

Hole 2 - Par 4 - 494 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 2

Hole 3 - Par 4 - 373 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 3

Hole 4 - Par 5 - 592 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 4

Hole 5 - Par 3 - 156 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 5

Hole 6 - Par 4 - 501 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 6

Hole 7 - Par 4 - 505 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 7

Hole 8 - Par 4 - 349 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 8

Hole 9 - Par 3 - 205 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 9

Hole 10 - Par 4 - 432 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 10

Hole 11 - Par 3 - 246 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 11

Hole 12 - Par 4 - 481 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 12

Hole 13 - Par 4 - 413 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 13

Hole 14 - Par 5 - 561 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 14

Hole 15 - Par 3 - 163 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 15

Hole 16 - Par 4 - 456 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 16

Hole 17 - Par 4 - 537 yards

2026 Rocket Classic hole 17

Hole 18 - Par 4 - 472 yards