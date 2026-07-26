Videos: See every hole of the 2026 Rocket Classic course after massive restoration

(WXYZ) — When golfers take to the course this week for the 2026 Rocket Classic, they'll see an all-new Detroit Golf Club North Course.
After the 2025 Rocket Classic finished, Golf Architect Tyler Rae and a team set out on a $16 million restoration of the North Course. A report from 2024 said that Rae will also use Ross' detailed 1914 plan for the course, early aerial photographs and historic ground-level photography
The restoration also included the removal of the pond on the par-5 14th hole. With the restoration, the course also goes from a par-72 to a par-70, with the 7th and 17th holes playing as par 4s.
Check out every hole of the restored course in the videos below.
Hole 1 - Par 4 - 402 yards
Hole 2 - Par 4 - 494 yards
Hole 3 - Par 4 - 373 yards
Hole 4 - Par 5 - 592 yards
Hole 5 - Par 3 - 156 yards
Hole 6 - Par 4 - 501 yards
Hole 7 - Par 4 - 505 yards
Hole 8 - Par 4 - 349 yards
Hole 9 - Par 3 - 205 yards
Hole 10 - Par 4 - 432 yards
Hole 11 - Par 3 - 246 yards
Hole 12 - Par 4 - 481 yards
Hole 13 - Par 4 - 413 yards
Hole 14 - Par 5 - 561 yards
Hole 15 - Par 3 - 163 yards
Hole 16 - Par 4 - 456 yards
Hole 17 - Par 4 - 537 yards
Hole 18 - Par 4 - 472 yards