Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will stay on in the job until the school finds a new athletic director, the university confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The news comes one day after reports said the university would no longer be hiring Trev Alberts to be the next athletic director.

According to Pete Thamel, Manuel informed the staff that he would stay on after meeting with new university President C. Cybele Raver.

In July, Manuel announced he would be stepping down as athletic director at the end of the year.

"I am very proud of all the successes and accomplishments of our athletic department over the past 11 years. We have tremendous coaches and professionals who support our outstanding student athletes every day.I am happy President Grasso asked me to stay on to work with him to implement the recommendations for continuous improvement. I promise everyone I will have more to say about my decision at the appropriate time. Forever, Go Blue," Manuel said in a statement in July.

Watch below: Kyle Whittingham reflects on beating No. 4 UCLA, preparing for his first rivalry game vs Ohio State

Kyle Whittingham reflects on beating No. 4 UCLA, preparing for his first rivalry game vs Ohio State

According to the report from Thamel, Alberts had signed a memorandum of understanding and resigned from Texas A&M, and Michigan must pay the full contract buyout, which is more than $17 million.

Last week, reports said that Alberts would be the next AD, replacing Warde Manuel. However, shortly after the announcement, reports began to surface about a deposition Alberts gave in December 2025 over a lawsuit involving the University of Nebraska.

The University of Michigan released a statement that reads, "The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director is ongoing. As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition."