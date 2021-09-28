WATCH: Bobby Ryan optimistic to return to Red Wings with tryout, talks comfort level with Detroit

Bobby Ryan is optimistic to return to the Red Wings with his camp tryout.

He talked about his comfort level with Detroit during the 2020-21 season.

“There were a very select few places I was holding out that I hoped would call, and this was No. 1," Ryan said on Monday. "I’m happy it did work out, even if it was short notice. They realize how much I wanted to be here and loved being here last year. No place has felt this comfortable for me throughout my career."

His season ended early after scoring seven goals and seven assists last season with the Red Wings. He is trying to make the roster on a tryout.

"You feel like you’re on a shorter leash," he said. "I can say with absolute certainty you feel tighter and a little more restrictive. I am fortunate that I’ve been here and I know the coaching staff. I have a good rapport with everyone in the room.”

