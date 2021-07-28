WATCH: ESPN's Jay Bilas talks Cade Cunningham, comparisons to Grant Hill

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said it only took "two or three games" for Cade Cunningham to prove to him he should be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.
Bilas talked with Brad Galli about the comparison between Cunningham and Pistons great Grant Hill.
Watch the full conversation below or click here
ESPN's @JayBilas said it only took "two or three games" for Cade Cunningham to prove he should be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 27, 2021
Bilas talked with me about the comparison between Cunningham and Pistons great Grant Hill. pic.twitter.com/9xNcDnIBsN