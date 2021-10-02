WATCH: One-on-one with Calvin Johnson at Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ceremony
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson speaks one-on-one with Brad Galli at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.
Posted at 11:03 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 23:03:36-04
(WXYZ) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Johnson was one of nine members of the Class of 2020 honored during the ceremony.
Watch Johnson's one-on-one interview with Brad Galli in the video player above.
