Weaver welcomes more young talent to Pistons: comparing it to OKC with Durant, Westbrook, Harden

DETROIT — Another season, another lottery pick for the Pistons.

Wrapping up the 2021-22 campaign, Troy Weaver spoke to his approach for building the roster. He likes having some veterans behind top, young players.

Do the Pistons have room for another top prospect? Weaver certainly believes they do, and looked at his time in Oklahoma City as proof.

"We were 23-59 with Durant and Green and Westbrook on the team. And we drafted Harden," he said. "Yeah, there's room. If they can play, there's always room for another one."

WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO ABOVE