West Bloomfield native Kyle Mack makes US Olympic snowboard team

Michigan native Kyle Mack is going to the Olympics.

The 20-year-old snowboarder from West Bloomfield won the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix over the weekend to earn a spot on the United States Olympic team in PyeongChang.

The event, which was at Mammoth in California, was the final qualifying event for the team.

The West Bloomfield native qualified fifth to make the US team in Sochi, but only four snowboarders went to the games.

Mack joins the combined slopestyle and big air team with Chris Corning and Red Gerard. The events begin in South Korea with qualifying on February 9 and the men's finals on February 10.