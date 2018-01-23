West Bloomfield native Kyle Mack makes US Olympic snowboard team

Mostly Cloudy
MAMMOTH, CA - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Redmond Gerard second place, Kyle Mack first place, and Brock Crouch third place stand on the podium afterthe final round of the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on January 20, 2018 in Mammoth, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Michigan native Kyle Mack is going to the Olympics.
The 20-year-old snowboarder from West Bloomfield won the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix over the weekend to earn a spot on the United States Olympic team in PyeongChang.
The event, which was at Mammoth in California, was the final qualifying event for the team.
The West Bloomfield native qualified fifth to make the US team in Sochi, but only four snowboarders went to the games.
Mack joins the combined slopestyle and big air team with Chris Corning and Red Gerard. The events begin in South Korea with qualifying on February 9 and the men's finals on February 10.
