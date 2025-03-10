What to know as the PWHL returns to Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — The Professional Woman's Hockey League is coming back to Detroit this weekend as the Minnesota Frost take on the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena.

The game will be played on Sunday night, but some fans can get a chance to see the team during public practices on Saturday.

300 fans can watch the two teams practice on the BELFOR practice rink at Little Caesars Arena starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The first 50 fans will be selected for a meet-and-greet and autograph opportunity for each team.

Last year, Detroit fans set a U.S. record for the largest crowd for a professional women's hockey game when 13,376 fans filled Little Caesars Arena when Ottawa played Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings also play Sunday at 1 p.m., and the first 8,000 fans will receive a PWHL rally towel. Gates open for the game at 6:15 p.m.

The matchup includes four players with Michigan ties. Melissa Channell-Watkins, who plays defense for the Frost, played for Detroit's Little Caesars teams.

For the Sirens, Abby Roque is from Sault Ste. Marie, Elle Hartje is from Bloomfield Hills and was a Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year in 2019 and Taylor Girard played at L'Anse Creuse High School North.