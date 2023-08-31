Yes, Jeff Daniels is still taking credit for the Lions turnaround after 'Peyton's Places' bit

HIGHLAND, Mich. — Yes, Jeff Daniels takes all the credit for the Lions turnaround.

Last October, ESPN+ aired an episode of 'Peyton's Places,' featuring Hall of Famer Peyton Manning working to exorcise the curse of Bobby Layne. He got help from Daniels and fellow Michigan native Keegan Michael-Key.

The Lions went 8-2 after the episode dropped.

"I heard they were making a statue for Barry Sanders outside Ford Field. I said, 'That's a start. Maybe there's one more,'" Daniels told WXYZ during Joe Kocur's charity golf outing.

Daniels, a longtime Lions fan, vowed to attend games later in the season.

