Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Yes, Jeff Daniels is still taking credit for the Lions turnaround after 'Peyton's Places' bit

Jeff Daniels says he feels responsible for the Lions turnaround in 2022 and beyond after 'Peyton's Places' video bit | Brad Galli has more with the actor
Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 19:41:48-04

HIGHLAND, Mich. — Yes, Jeff Daniels takes all the credit for the Lions turnaround.

Last October, ESPN+ aired an episode of 'Peyton's Places,' featuring Hall of Famer Peyton Manning working to exorcise the curse of Bobby Layne. He got help from Daniels and fellow Michigan native Keegan Michael-Key.

The Lions went 8-2 after the episode dropped.

"I heard they were making a statue for Barry Sanders outside Ford Field. I said, 'That's a start. Maybe there's one more,'" Daniels told WXYZ during Joe Kocur's charity golf outing.

Daniels, a longtime Lions fan, vowed to attend games later in the season.

Watch the video in the player above

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!