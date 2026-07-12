Zack Wheeler outduels Tarik Skubal as Phillies shut out Tigers, win last series before All Star Break

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run double in the sixth inning and Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Sunday to win their three-game series before the All-Star break.

Wheeler (10-1) allowed just two hits in his first start since he was critical of Major League Baseball's decision to exclude him from the Midsummer Classic following his previous outing.

Tarik Skubal (5-5) gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five in five-plus innings.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch replaced the two-time Cy Young Award winner after Bryce Harper led off the sixth inning with an infield single and put Keider Montero on the mound. Realmuto later cleared the bases with a double and scored on Bryson Stott's single, pushing Philadelphia's lead to 5-0.

Kyle Schwarber hit a full-count, two-out RBI single off Skubal to break a scoreless tie in the third and scored Realmuto, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Wheeler, meanwhile, didn't let Detroit generate much offense.

During the game, the Phillies announced Cristopher Sánchez will start for the National League on Tuesday night in the All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle, a 21-year-old rookie, also earned a spot in the Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia and said he's looking forward to the experience near his hometown and the high school he attended before Detroit drafted in 2023.

Up next

Phillies manager Don Mattingly said before the game that he wasn't ready to announce the team's pitching plan after the break.

Tigers RHP Troy Melton (5-1, 1.82) is scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

