State files lawsuit against Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport for PFAS inaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing Gerald R. Ford International Airport for reportedly failing to address PFAS contamination.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says the Grand Rapids airport’s aqueous film-forming foams, a substance used in firefighting, contains PFAS that has spread to Cascade Township’s well water. The state says PFAS was also found in nearby streams and groundwater.

The full impact of the contamination is not yet known.

We’re told the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) warned the airport multiple times to remedy the situation but has failed to do so.

“The Airport Authority has had ample opportunity, over several years now, to step up and do the right thing,” says Nessel. “But as they’ve shown a refusal to accept responsibility for their actions or meaningfully attempt to clean up the messes they have made, we must compel them to act responsibly. Under Michigan law, if you caused the contamination, you must remediate it. We will continue to pursue our claims against the Authority until a satisfactory result is reached that protects the public and the environment.”

State officials say EGLE forwarded a violation notice to the airport in September 2020 demanding they look into the extent of the contamination. The airport denied responsibility and refused to comply, according to Nessel’s office. A final notice was sent in March 2021.

FOX 17 reached out to airport officials for comment; a statement is expected Monday afternoon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube